Zelensky appoints former Berlin envoy Melnyk ambassador to Brazil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk, who gained a name for himself in the past as the outspoken ambassador to Germany, as ambassador to Brazil.



The corresponding decree was published by the President's Office in Kiev on Tuesday. The appointment had already been announced in mid-May.



Melynk was Ukrainian ambassador to Germany from 2015 to 2022. He became known to the German public for his verbal outbursts, including some aimed at Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whom he described as an "offended liverwurst."



After being recalled to Kiev, the diplomat was appointed deputy foreign minister of Ukraine last November.



He was already responsible for relations with North and South America. The reasons for the effective demotion to ambassador were not disclosed.



