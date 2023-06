'We're on the right trail,' Biden says after Blinken trip to Beijing

US President Joe Biden reacted positively Monday after Secretary Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing where he met top Chinese leadership, saying "we're on the right trail."

Speaking to reporters after a climate event in California, Biden said Blinken did "a hell of a job" on his trip to the Chinese capital, the first by a US secretary of state since 2018.

"We're on the right trail here," the president added.