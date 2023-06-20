SCHOLZ GREETS CHINAS LI WITH MILITARY HONOURS AS BERLIN TALKS BEGIN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received Chinese Premier Li Qiang with military honours on Tuesday at the start of German-Chinese consultations in Berlin.



A total of around 20 ministers are taking part in the meeting of the two governments under the motto "Acting Sustainably Together."



The main topic will be the fight against climate change and the associated restructuring of the economy, but talks are also likely to focus on trade relations and the Russian war against Ukraine, in which China is trying to mediate.



