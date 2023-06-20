Ronaldo says it would be 'great' to score in 200th game for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo said it would be "great" to score a goal in his 200th game for Portugal against Iceland, but stressed the team's ambitions come first.



"It would be great. To score a goal in the 200th game for the Seleção would be excellent, but the most important thing is our path to the qualification and the team is doing well," he told a news conference ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier match later on Tuesday.



"If I score, that's great; if I don't, the most important is that the team wins," he added.



Euro 2016 winners Portugal top their Group J of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, with three wins in as many games.



Asked about the most special game among the 199 played so far, Ronaldo couldn't choose just one.



"It's hard to pick just one. I've had so many beautiful moments. The Euro 2016, the Nations League, but there are some many beautiful moments, and that's why I prefer to say the next game is the best one," he said.



Ronaldo will be the first player to complete 200 games for Portugal, something that makes him "very proud."



"It means a lot. It's always been a dream to play for the national team. To play 200 games is not for anyone," he said.



Midfielder João Moutinho is the second most capped player for Portugal with 146 games, while defender Pepe is third with 133.



