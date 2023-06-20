NATO chief, German minister: Air exercise shows alliance is strong

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius see the Western alliance significantly strengthened with the ongoing large-scale Air Defender 2023 exercise after a visit to the training site in north Germany.



Freedom and security have to be worked hard for and, in case of doubt, also defended, because the threat to NATO's security is "real again," Pistorius said on Tuesday during a visit to the Schleswig military air base in Jagel in the far northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, the hub of the air manoeuvres.



The impact on civilian air traffic has so far been less than expected, he said. According to information from the air force, about 20% of the delays recorded in civilian flight operations so far were due to the military exercise, or 15 minutes per flight.



Air Defender 2023, which involve 10,000 soldiers and 250 aircraft from 25 countries, is the largest air drill in NATO history. It is scheduled to continue until Friday.



The drills aim to train NATO's response to an attack by a fictitious eastern alliance and how to recapture territories already occupied by the enemy.



On Tuesday, fighter jets took off from the air base with their engines roaring.



Since the start on June 12, there have been almost 1,300 flights.



In Jagel, Stoltenberg welcomed the fact that Germany would meet the NATO target of defence spending of 2% of gross domestic product from next year onwards and had also announced that it would supply Ukraine with more anti-aircraft missiles for the Patriot system. "This will save lives," he said.



Air Defender 2023 demonstrates the strong alliance between Europe and the US and sends a clear message that NATO is ready to defend every inch of the alliance's territory, Stoltenberg added.



"We are not doing this to provoke a conflict, but to prevent a conflict. As long as any possible adversary knows that NATO as a whole is there and can quickly reinforce with air power, there will be no attack."



Pistorius stressed that the exercise was launched in 2018, before the Russian war against Ukraine. But the allies were now showing defensive readiness. "Russia is likely to do a lot to see and hear what is going on here," Pistorius said.















