Marriott to hire more than 1,500 refugees for its European hotels

The US multinational hotel chain, Marriott International Inc., announced plans on Tuesday to hire more than 1,500 refugees at its hotels in Europe by 2026.



The company said it has already hired more than 970 refugees across dozens of its hotels in the European region. The latest announcement follows the company's plans to hire more than 1,500 refugees by 2025 in the United States.



Marriott President and chief executive Anthony Capuano made the announcement during the Tent Partnership for Refugees European Business Summit this week.



The company said it continues its longstanding efforts with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), to train and hire refugees.



"At Marriott International, we believe in being a force for good and making a positive and sustainable impact in the communities where we do business," Capuano said.



"Across Europe, this has included support for refugees from Ukraine since the start of the war," he added.



The hotel company's goal of hiring an additional 1,500 refugees in Europe "builds on the work we're doing to promote opportunities for refugees in the US," he said.



