Iran’s foreign minister visits Qatar for talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Doha on Tuesday for talks with Qatari officials, according to Iranian media.

The Iranian minister's talks in Qatar will cover a host of regional and international issues, the state news agency IRNA reported.

His visit comes upon an invitation from Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Amir-Abdolahian is expected to visit Oman following his trip to Qatar.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Iranian minister said his visits to Qatar and Oman are aimed at promoting relations with the two countries.

There was no comment yet from the Qatari authorities on the Iranian minister's visit.

Last week, Iran's Central Bank Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin visited Doha where he discussed ways of bolstering monetary, banking and economic cooperation between Iran and Qatar.