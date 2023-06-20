French police conduct raid at Paris Olympics headquarters

Police carried out a raid on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee in Saint-Denis, 14 months prior to the games, local media reported.

An investigation launched by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office aims to gather information regarding the allocation of public contracts after a report by the French Anti-Corruption Agency, which had noted potential irregularities, daily Le Parisian said.

No previous announcement of a judicial inquiry targeting the committee had been made before the raid.

The public prosecutor said the searches were carried out as part of two preliminary investigations opened in 2017 and 2022, respectively, on suspicion of illegal taking of interests and favoritism, broadcaster France 24 reported.

Investigators are also searching Solideo, the company responsible for the construction of buildings for the Olympics.

Last month, Brigitte Henriques, the president of the French Olympic Committee, stepped down from her position after experiencing internal conflicts within the French Olympic circles.