Forecasters expect first summer heatwave to hit Italy on Wednesday

Italy is facing its first short heatwave this year, with meteorologists predicting up to 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the Mediterranean country on Wednesday and Thursday.



On the island of Sardinia, the 40-degree mark could even be breached in some areas, the official weather service of the Italian Air Force predicted on Tuesday. The private weather portal ilmeteo.it also expects such high temperatures this week.



In Florence in Tuscany, temperatures of up to 37 degrees are expected on Wednesday. In Bolzano in northern Italy, 35 degrees are forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday, according to the South Tyrolean regional weather service. In the Italian capital Rome, meteorologists expect between 33 and 37 degrees.



On Thursday, the heat is expected to spread to other regions, such as Emilia-Romagna and the south. According to ilmeteo.it, the high temperatures are due to an African high-pressure area moving towards Italy. The hot air is also accompanied by high humidity, said meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici.



The sudden increase is also related to the time of year: The days are very long and the sun shines for about 15 hours a day. As a result, it will be continuously warmer on Wednesday and Thursday, Tedici said.



From Friday onwards, thunderstorms may move from the north of Italy towards the central and southern Adriatic, and heavy hail is possible. At the weekend, thunderstorms are expected on the Adriatic coast as well as in the regions of Lazio, Campania and Calabria.

