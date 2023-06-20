EX-POPE BENEDICTS PECTORAL CROSS STOLEN FROM DISPLAY CASE IN GERMANY

Unknown thieves have stolen the pectoral cross of the late pope emeritus Benedict XVI from a parish church in the southern German state of Bavaria.



The former pontiff had bequeathed the cross he wore on his chest to his home parish in Traunstein, the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) said on Tuesday. The "papal pectoral" was stolen from St Oswald's Church in the Bavarian town on Monday.



The perpetrators broke open a display case embedded in the wall and stole the cross. In addition, the cash box of the magazine stand was broken open and an unknown quantity of cash was stolen, the office added.



The cross, which was probably gold-plated, also bore a precious stone. The material value was initially unknown on Tuesday.



"The immaterial damage to the Catholic Church is of course enormous," said LKA spokesman Ludwig Waldinger. Beyond its value for the church, the cross is also an outstanding cultural asset.



Benedict owned several pectoral crosses as pope. The one that was stolen from the church in Traunstein was often worn by him on special occasions, such as papal Masses in St Peter's Basilica or important audiences and receptions.



The former pope, whose birth name was Joseph Ratzinger, had lived with his family for some time in Tittmoning in the district of Traunstein, and he spent part of his youth in Traunstein. Later, as cardinal, he held the position of archbishop of Munich and Freising, the ancient archdiocese that covers the Bavarian capital and a large slice of the state.



Born in Bavaria, he died at his residence in the Vatican at the end of last year at the age of 95.



In the course of the abuse scandal in the Catholic Church, there had been protests at his former places of work - among others at the bust in front of St Oswald's. It was sprayed with paint several times.



After a report compiled by an expert was published in 2022, which also accused Ratzinger of misconduct in four cases, there were further protests.



Whether there is a connection between the theft and allegations against the deceased former pope, however, is uncertain. "It would be far too early to rule anything out, but it would also be completely wrong to see a focus here right now," Waldinger said.



A trial began on Tuesday at the Traunstein Regional Court in a civil suit brought by an abuse victim against a priest as the alleged perpetrator and against the archdiocese of Munich and Freising.



Benedict XVI, as the former archbishop, was initially among the defendants, but the proceedings against the late pope have now been halted because it is unclear who will succeed him and thus also inherit the proceedings to a certain extent.



St Oswald's Church has also been the target of common thefts in the past. In February, police arrested members of a gang who allegedly committed various thefts from cemeteries and churches.



Waldinger said that they were also investigating whether the trail could possibly lead in this direction.



On Tuesday, the authority's task force was on site to secure evidence. The crime took place some time between 11:45 am and 5 pm (0945-1500 GMT).



