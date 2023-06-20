BIDENS SON HUNTER AGREES TO PLEAD GUILTY TO FEDERAL TAX AND GUN CRIME CHARGES

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to federal income tax charges in a deal with the Justice Department, according to court documents on Tuesday.



The charges against Hunter Biden arose from an investigation by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in the Democratic president's home state of Delaware who was appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump.



NBC News initially reported the charges against Hunter Biden, which mark the culmination of a five-year investigation into his financial dealings with overseas business interests.



As part of the agreement, President Biden's son will plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and one firearm offense.



Hunter Biden had previously disclosed that his "tax affairs" were being investigated by the Delaware US Attorney's Office, headed by David Weiss, shortly after his father's victory in the 2020 presidential election.



In late April, Hunter Biden's legal team met with officials from the Justice Department, and it was reported last month that Weiss was nearing a decision on whether to bring charges in the case.



Hunter Biden, 53, for years has been the focus of unrelenting attacks by Trump and his Republican allies who have accused him of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China, among other matters.











