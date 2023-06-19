Zelensky: Russia should prepare its citizens to lose Ukrainian land

Russia will not only fail to take additional Ukrainian land but lose what it now occupies and should prepare its citizens for this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.



In his nightly video broadcast in Kiev, Zelensky said "there is no alternative and there will be none" to getting Russians out of Ukraine.



Step by step, Ukrainian forces were moving forward to liberating their country, he said. Ukraine is expecting new pledges of military assistance from its allies in the coming week, he added.



In his video, Zelensky also made fun of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who had claimed in St Petersburg on Friday that Russian forces in Kiev had already destroyed five US Patriot-type air defence systems.



According to US media, however, there are only two of these systems in Ukraine. The Ukrainian leader said that all the systems were intact.



"Not a single Patriot has been destroyed!" he stressed. Three dozen Russian missiles had been destroyed in the past seven days alone, he said.



