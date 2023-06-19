UN calls on Russia to allow humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Following the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam, the United Nations (UN) urged Russia on Sunday to allow access to areas under its control in order to deliver the necessary humanitarian aid.

Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, said in a statement that they cooperated with the governments of Ukraine and Russia in the effective delivery of humanitarian aid after the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine.

"The government of the Russian Federation has so far denied our request for access to areas under its temporary military control," she said, adding that the UN will continue to strive for necessary access.

"We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," Brown said.