Sunak talks to Zelensky about war, weapons and sanctions

Ukraine's counteroffensive against the Russian invasion is clearly making "good progress," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



The two leaders spoke on Monday morning as Kyiv's troops – backed with Western military equipment from Britain, the United States and allies – are seeking to retake territory occupied by Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.



The prime minister said the UK is firmly behind Ukraine and "small steps forward will bring success."



The Ukrainian president said the pair discussed his country's need for long-range weapons and pushed for tougher sanctions on Russia.



Sunak and Zelensky are both expected to address a conference in London later this week.



Following the call on Monday, a Sunak spokesman said: "The prime minister paid tribute to the bravery of the Ukrainian soldiers on the front line of the counteroffensive and said it was clear they were making good progress.



"He told President Zelensky that the UK was firmly behind Ukraine as it continued to push back invading Russian forces.



"Small steps forward would bring success, the prime minister added."



Sunak, who visited Washington earlier this month for talks with US President Joe Biden, said the UK and US are "lockstep in their unwavering support for Ukraine."



Both Sunak and Zelensky are expected to address the Ukraine Recovery Conference hosted by the UK this week.



Downing Street said the two leaders agreed it is "a unique opportunity to underline the strong public and private sector support for Ukraine, and demonstrate the country's transformation and ongoing reform."



The war in Ukraine will also dominate a summit of NATO leaders in Lithuania in July, with Sunak saying the alliance will "demonstrate a strong signal of support."



Zelensky said he wants "concrete membership prospects" for Ukraine from the NATO leaders.



In his call with Sunak, he said they discussed "further cooperation to expand Ukraine's capabilities on the battlefield, in particular through long-range weapons."



He also called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia, particularly because it is "ramping up production of missiles using Western components."



The UK has introduced new legislation which will maintain Russian sanctions until compensation is paid to Ukraine.



Frozen Russian assets could also be donated to fund Ukrainian reconstruction under the plans.



Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: "Through our new measures today, we're strengthening the UK's sanctions approach, affirming that the UK is prepared to use sanctions to ensure Russia pays to repair the country it has so recklessly attacked."



Meanwhile, a British military intelligence assessment suggests Russian forces are being moved from the eastern bank of the Dnipro river to reinforce the Zaporizhzhya and Bakhmut regions.



This "likely reflects Russia's perception that a major Ukrainian attack across the Dnipro is now less likely following the collapse of Kakhovka Dam and the resulting flooding," the Ministry of Defence said.



The United Nations has rebuked Moscow for allegedly denying its aid workers access to Russian-occupied areas affected by the dam collapse.