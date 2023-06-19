SEVEN INJURED IN UKRAINIAN SHELLING OF RUSSIAS BELGOROD - GOVERNOR

Seven injured in Ukrainian shelling of Russia's Belgorod - governor

Seven civilians including a child were injured overnight in Ukrainian shelling of the Valuyki town area in Russia's Belgorod border region, its governor said on Monday.

Five multi-storey buildings and four houses were damaged with one building on fire, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, north of Belgorod and also bordering Ukraine, said Ukrainian forces shelled two villages there. There were no casualties, according to preliminary information.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the nearly 16-month war that Russia launched on its neighbour.

Blasts and attacks on Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been occurring nearly daily in recent months, with Russian officials blaming either Ukrainian forces or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.





















