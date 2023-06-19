NATOS STOLTENBERG: UKRAINE OFFENSIVE WILL HELP FUTURE NEGOTIATIONS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sees a successful counteroffensive by Ukraine as the basis for a strong negotiating position with Russia.



"The more land the Ukrainians are able to liberate, the stronger they will eventually be at the negotiating table," Stoltenberg said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Monday.



He added: "We all want this war to end. But a just peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia."



NATO stands by Ukraine and supports its right to self-defence, as enshrined in the UN Charter, Stoltenberg said.



