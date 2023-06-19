Germany voices concern over expansion of illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank

Germany on Monday voiced concern over the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Commenting on the latest plan which includes the construction of 4,500 new housing units in at least 19 different locations across the West Bank, Christian Wagner, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stressed the construction constitutes a clear violation of international law.

This also endangers working towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, he added.

Underscoring that Germany has conveyed its views on the matter to Israel on numerous occasions, Wagner said Berlin will closely examine the problem and consult with its partners.

Commenting on the death of at least three Palestinians in the city of Jenin during a raid by Israeli forces, he reiterated that the loss of civilian life is a matter of serious concern.

The UN considers Israeli settlement activity illegal and says it undermines the internationally agreed two-state solution framework.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

Four Palestinians were killed and 45 others injured when Israeli forces raided Jenin early Monday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 165 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. At least 21 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.





















