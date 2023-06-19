African leaders' Ukraine-Russia peace mission 'historic': South African president

South Africa's president has described the just concluded African leaders' peace mission to Ukraine and Russia as "historic," saying Africa wants to see the 16-month-long conflict resolved.

"This initiative has been historic in that it is the first time African leaders have embarked on a peace mission beyond the shores of the continent," Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly column.

Ramaphosa said one of the key achievements of the peace mission was the positive reception the African leaders received from both sides.

He said the reception was encouraging and provided optimism that their peace proposals will be given consideration.

Last week, seven African countries sent a peace delegation to Ukraine and Russia aimed at persuading the two countries to start a dialogue to end the 16-month-long conflict.

The peace delegation included the head of the African Union and Comorian President Azali Assoumani, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegal's President Macky Sall, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and representatives of Congo and Uganda.

Last Friday, the delegation met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital Kyiv, and on Saturday with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

The leaders presented a 10-point proposal they believe can contribute to bringing the conflict to an end.

Some of the proposals included calls for de-escalation of fighting and for negotiations to commence with urgency, as well as the release of prisoners of war and return of children.

Ramaphosa said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is having a serious effect on African countries and their economies.

He said both Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of grains and producers of fertilizers destined for African markets and with the conflict comes a shortage of supply and high prices.

The South African leader quoted the African Development Bank, which said the conflict has "triggered a shortage of about 30 million tons of grains on the African continent, along with a sharp increase in cost."

The African leaders also recommended allowing Russian and Ukrainian grains to traverse the Black Sea to reach global markets.

















