Zelensky thanks Ukrainian allies for disaster aid amid floods

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked allies and aid groups for help responding to massive flooding that followed the rupture of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine.



The death toll from flooding in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine continues to rise more than a week after the dam was destroyed.



Ukrainian authorities reported 16 dead as of Saturday evening. Another 29 people were reported dead by Russian occupation officials on the other side of the Dnipro River.



Dozens of residents are still missing.



Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately blowing up the dam, and many international experts believe Russian forces were responsible. Moscow has denied involvement.



