UN chief ‘strongly condemned’ terror attack in Uganda

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemned" a terror attack Saturday on a school in the Mpondwe region of Uganda.

"Those responsible for this terrible incident must be brought to justice," said UN Deputy Secretary-General spokesperson Farhan Haq, about the attack by the Democratic Alliance Forces (ADF) rebel group on the Uganda-Congo border.

He cited news of the attack that indicated many were killed and abducted -- most of them students.

Haq said Guterres conveyed his condolences to the relatives of those who were killed, the government and people of Uganda.