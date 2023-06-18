Champion Verstappen takes pole position for Canadian Grand Prix

Champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull was not held by the wet track conditions and a red flag in Q3 as he took his fifth pole position of the season at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.



The championship leader clocked 1 minute 25.858 seconds before the session was interrupted after Oscar Piastri crashed his McLaren on the exit of Turn 6.



The session was resumed with around seven minutes to go, but, with rain getting stronger and track conditions worse, Verstappen and the other drivers decided to pit, not attempting a second flying lap.



Nico Hülkenberg of Haas made it across the line just moments before the the red flag was deployed and snatched the second best time, 1.244 seconds behind Verstappen. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin was third, 1.428 seconds off the pace.



