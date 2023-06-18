News World African leaders call on Putin to start peace talks with Ukraine

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, a delegation of African leaders urged him to initiate peace talks with Ukraine. The leaders emphasized the importance of dialogue and the pursuit of peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflict.

DPA WORLD Published June 18,2023

"We would like to encourage you to start negotiations with Ukraine," Azali Assoumani, the president of Comoros and the current chairman of the African Union, told Putin on Saturday, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said, "We are convinced that the time has come for both sides to start negotiations and end this war."



Putin, who himself ordered the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, once again blamed Ukraine for the fact that there are currently no peace negotiations.



The delegation, which also includes representatives from Egypt, Senegal, Zambia, Congo and Uganda, said it has drawn up a 10-point plan as part of its peace initiative.



The hopes that the mediation mission will be successful after almost 16 months of war are extremely slim.



But Russia is particularly interested in bolstering relations with African countries given its economic and diplomatic isolation from Western powers.



At the end of May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in Kenya, Mozambique, Burundi and South Africa. A summit of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in August in South Africa is also being eagerly awaited.



The African delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday.



Zelensky spurned the suggestion he should negotiate with Moscow, saying there would be no talks as long as Russian soldiers are still on Ukrainian territory, including in the peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.



During the visit, the Russian army once again fired missiles at Kyiv.



Many African countries are hurting from the prolonged conflict.



Countries in East Africa in particular depend on grain and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine. New price increases are feared as a result of fewer grain exports.



Also on Saturday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu demanded more tanks from the country's defence industry for the conflict during a visit to a manufacturing plant in the Siberian city of Omsk.



Shoigu's office said "he set the task of further expanding production capacities for tanks and heavy flame-throwing systems."



At the same time, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, called for more Western support to defend against Russian forces, saying air defence systems, armoured vehicles and tanks are needed quickly.



Russia has suffered multiple military setbacks. International observers have repeatedly pointed to the Russians' equipment problems.



Most recently, even Putin admitted that the Russian army currently lacks modern weapons - at the same time, however, he claimed that the arms industry would "undoubtedly" remedy this problem.



British military intelligence said the Russian military has recently gained a temporary advantage in the airspace over southern Ukraine.



In his nightly speech, Zelensky thanked allies who provided further military aid as well as for help with the consequences of the rupture of the Kakhovka Dam in the south of the country.



The death toll from flooding in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine continues to rise more than a week after the dam was destroyed.



Ukrainian authorities reported 16 dead as of Saturday evening. Another 29 people were reported dead by Russian occupation officials on the other side of the Dnipro River. Dozens of residents are still missing.



Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately blowing up the dam, and many international experts believe Russian forces were responsible. Moscow has denied involvement.












