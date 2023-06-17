UKRAINES ENVOY TO BERLIN SAYS MORE WESTERN MILITARY AID NEEDED NOW

Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, called for more Western support to defend against Russian forces, saying air defence systems, armoured vehicles and tanks are needed quickly.



The diplomat also reiterated the Ukrainian demand for fighter jets and long-range ammunition in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper published on Saturday.



He called these weapons "very important for a Ukrainian victory."



Kiev is well protected by advanced air defence systems, but more Patriot and IRIS-T units are needed to better shield other parts of the country, Makeiev said.



Makeiev criticized the reticence of some countries to take a tough stance toward Russia, without giving names.



"Unfortunately, governments in various countries have been very reluctant since 2014, when Russia stole a huge part of our territory - Crimea and the Donbass. This hesitancy is costing lives every day."



Looking ahead to July's NATO summit in Lithuania, Makeiev urged Ukraine be given security guarantees and a clear path to to joining the Western defence alliance.



"There is no better security guarantee for Ukraine than NATO membership." Ukraine is already defending NATO's eastern flank and is ready to protect all of NATO, he said.



Asked whether Ukraine had been involved in the blowing up of the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines that run from Russia to Germany, Makeiev replied: "There is no evidence that Ukrainians are involved."



He acknowledged that there were a lot of rumours and there were media investigations, but said they were "very far from reality."



The Washington Post recently reported that the US government had learned of a Ukrainian attack plot from a European intelligence service three months before the explosions in September 2022.



Investigations by the German broadcasters NDR and WDR, plus the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, had also come to the conclusion that several tracks in the case lead in the direction of Ukraine.