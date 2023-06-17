Spanish police make last minute arrest of German tourist for assault

Police on the Spanish island of Mallorca boarded a plane that was cleared for takeoff and ready to depart for Germany and arrested a 20-year-old German tourist on allegations that he beat and seriously injured a woman, the police said on Saturday.



The man reportedly was tampering with the woman's car on Wednesday when she confronted him.



He allegedly hit her. The woman, a hotel manager, suffered a laceration to the head, a broken nose and fell unconscious. She was taken to hospital.



The German tourist was planning to leave the holiday island on Saturday, according to local media reports, but pushed up his flight to Thursday.



Officers were able to get onto the plane at the last minute and arrest him, the police statement said.



Local media reported that the suspect was later released from custody on bail of €5,000 ($5,483) and allowed to return to Germany. He is facing criminal proceedings in Spain for assault.



