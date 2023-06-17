Saudi foreign minister in Iran as diplomatic ties warm

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Iran on Saturday, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, amid a rapprochement between the regional powers.



It is the first visit by a high-ranking representative from the Sunni kingdom to Shiite-majority Iran in years.



Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations in March, and in May Iran reappointed an ambassador to the influential Gulf state.



Saudi Arabia also plans to reopen its embassy in Iran, but the exact date has not yet been set.



Riyadh severed relations following an attack by Iranian Islamists on the Saudi embassy in Tehran in 2016.



A warming of ties could lead to some major regional shifts, notably in Yemen, where Iran and Saudi Arabia support rival sides in the years-long civil war that has led to famine and left tens of thousands dead.



In April, the governments announced that they would again offer flight connections between their two countries and make it easier to issue visas.



