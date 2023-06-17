RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTER DEMANDS MORE TANKS FROM COUNTRYS INDUSTRY

News World Russian defence minister demands more tanks from country's industry

This handout picture taken and released by the Russian Defence Ministry press service on June 17, 2023 shows Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (2ndR) visiting the tank plant in the Omsk region. (AFP Photo)

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu demanded on Saturday more tanks from the country's defence industry for the war against Ukraine.



During a visit to a manufacturing plant in the Siberian city of Omsk, Shoigu insisted on "strict adherence to the timetable for the implementation of the state defence order," the ministry announced.



Shoigu's office said "he set the task of further expanding production capacities for tanks and heavy flame-throwing systems."



Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly 16 months ago and has already suffered multiple military setbacks. International observers have repeatedly pointed to the Russians' equipment problems.



Most recently, even President Vladimir Putin admitted that the Russian army currently lacks modern weapons - at the same time, however, he claimed that the arms industry would "undoubtedly" remedy this problem.





































