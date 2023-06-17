Morocco, Israel sign MoU to enhance health cooperation

Morocco and Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance their cooperation in the field of health.

The deal was signed between Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb and his Israeli counterpart Moshe Arbel, who is currently visiting the North African nation.

In a statement, the Moroccan Health Ministry said the agreement allows for the exchange of expertise and best practices in medical and technological innovation, and the fight against non-communicable diseases.

According to the statement, the two ministers discussed bilateral efforts in managing public health issues and enhancing innovation in the health field.

Ties between Morocco and Israel have improved in recent months after the two countries signed a US-sponsored agreement to normalize their relations.

Morocco was the fourth Arab country to normalize ties with Tel Aviv in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, in a move decried by Palestinians as a "stab in the back."