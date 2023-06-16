NATO prepared to defend every centimeter of its territory, German chancellor says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks a the nose of a Hungarian Fighter Jet 'Saab JAS 39 Gripen' during a visit at the military air base in Jagel, southern Germany, during the Air Defender Exercise 2023 on June 16, 2023. (AFP)

NATO allies are prepared to defend every centimeter of the alliance's territory, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the Jagel air base in northern Germany, where he was briefed by top commanders on NATO's largest air defense exercise, Air Defender 2023.

Scholz said Russia's attack on Ukraine has been a "turning point" for Europe, and it has demonstrated the threat that a powerful country could act, if it has the power, to invade its neighbor, to take over a part or all of its territory.

"And we all agree that this should no longer be the case, and that the borders should be inviolable and cannot be changed by violent force. This (air exercise) is a sign that we are well prepared" he said.

Over 250 aircraft and 10,000 military personnel from 25 nations are participating in the Air Defender 2023, which is the largest deployment exercise in NATO's history.

"Our forces are training together for territorial and alliance defense so that the message will be taken seriously by everyone, that we are ready to defend every centimeter of our territory," Scholz told reporters after he was briefed by commanders at the base.