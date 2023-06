NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a press conference during a two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) with Defence Ministers, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on June 16, 2023. (AFP Photo)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance is moving closer to agreeing on its first defence plans since the Cold War.

He spoke after sources told Reuters that a NATO meeting in Brussels on Friday failed to approve the plans.