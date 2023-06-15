Woman dies after being pushed down German ravine, US tourist arrested

One of two women attacked near Neuschwanstein Castle, in the German state of Bavaria, has died after being thrown down a ravine, prosecutors said on Thursday.



A 30-year-old male tourist from the United States is in German police custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.



The attack, on Wednesday afternoon, occurred near the Marienbrücke bridge popular among tourists for its view of Neuschwanstein Castle, one of the most popular sightseeing spots in Germany.



The women, aged 21 and 22, met the man shortly before the incident occurred, the Kempten public prosecutor's office told dpa.



"Using a pretext, the man then directed the two to a difficult-to-see trail leading to a lookout point," investigators said in an initial report.



The man is then suspected of having attacked them.



He is alleged to have tried to sexually assault the younger woman, though prosecutors were staying cautious.



"The allegation is not yet established," said prosecutor Thomas Hörmann, with investigators looking into whether the man wanted to sexually assault both women.



The 22-year-old allegedly came to the aid of her acquaintance, whereupon the man is said to have thrown the older woman down the ravine.



Afterwards, the man allegedly also pushed the 21-year-old woman down the steep drop.



Both women were badly injured and the 21-year-old was taken to a hospital by helicopter, where she died during the night.



The man, whose name was not released, fled but was caught and has since been held in custody.



The suspect was brought before a magistrate on Thursday, according to police.



They are looking for witnesses to the incident. Photographs and videos can be uploaded to a special portal, the police announced.



Even if the alleged perpetrator or the two women are only in the footage by chance, this could still help the investigation, officers added.



