Ukraine to get more Leopard-2 tanks from Western partners

Ukraine will get a further 14 Leopard-2 battle tanks worth a three-digit million euro sum from Western partners, financed by Denmark and the Netherlands, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Thursday, citing NATO sources.

The vehicles will be supplied and refurbished by the Rheinmetall group, the paper reported.

Contracts for the new delivery have already been signed and the German government was involved as it has to agree to the export of vehicles, it added.

Delivery of the battle tanks is to take place by the end of January, reported Handelsblatt.