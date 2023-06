UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi On Thursday said that the safety situation at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine was "serious" after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, but was being stabilised.

"On the one hand, we can see that the situation is serious, the consequences (of the dam's destruction) are there, and they are real," Grossi said on a visit to the plant. "At the same time, there are measures that are being taken to stabilise the situation."