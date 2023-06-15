IAEA chief arrives at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southern Ukraine following a delay.



Rafael Grossi's arrival at the plant was announced by Ukrainian nuclear energy company Enerhoatom on Telegram on Thursday and confirmed by Russian state news agencies.



According to Ukrainian sources, Grossi's arrival at the plant was delayed because the Russian side initially did not give the IAEA delegation permission to cross the front line due to fighting in the Zaporizhzhya region.



Grossi and the IAEA team are trying to assess the situation at the site and determine whether the destruction of a major dam in the south-western Ukrainian town of Nova Kakhovka at the beginning of June might endanger efforts to keep the plant's decommissioned reactors cool with water.



