Fighter jet training and air defence equipment pledged for Ukraine

Fighter jet training on modern aircraft and air defence equipment were pledged to support Ukraine with its ongoing counteroffensive at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels on Thursday.



The US-led group brought together around 50 nations supplying weapons and other support to Kiev and met ahead of a two-day gathering of NATO defence ministers.



"Ukraine's air defenders have saved countless lives, using air defense systems and interceptor missiles donated by members of this Contact Group," said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.



"Our ongoing support will ensure that Ukraine can continue to defend its civilians, its cities and its critical infrastructure," he added.



The Netherlands and Denmark briefed on plans to train Ukrainian pilots and technicians on modern fighter aircraft, including F 16s, Austin said.



Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen detailed ahead of the meeting plans for the possible training.



The training is to take place at Skrydstrup base in Jutland where Denmark's F-16 jets are based, he said according to the Danish news agency Ritzau.



The air force base is located just 50 kilometres north of the German-Danish border.



Denmark, the Netherlands, Britain and the United States announced to jointly deliver hundreds of air defence missiles to Ukraine, a press release said.



The short and medium range air defence missiles and associated systems are intended to protect Ukraine's critical infrastructure and "ensure the success of counteroffensive operations in coming months," the statement said.



The four NATO members aim to address Ukraine's most urgent air defence needs.



Delivery of the missiles has already begun and is to be completed within several weeks, a press release said.



Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, adding that he hopes more countries will join the training initiative spearheaded by Denmark and the Netherlands.



Stoltenberg welcomed the training mission, adding that this would enable at a later stage a decision to also provide modern fighter aircraft.



US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said "there's a lot of work left to be done" before F-16 jets could be deployed in Ukraine, including pilot and language training.



"I think it would be premature to give a specific date," he stated.



Stoltenberg also stressed the importance of sustaining the weapon systems already supplied throughout the offensive against Russian forces.



German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius reiterated Berlin's commitment to deliver maintained Leopard 1A5 tanks at monthly intervals starting in June.



On Thursday, NATO defence ministers discussed with Reznikov how to deepen ties in the coming years with Ukraine, which aspires to become an alliance member.



Ahead of the meeting, NATO members also agreed on a new format for future meetings with Ukraine, diplomats told dpa.



The so-called NATO Ukraine Council is to make it possible to discuss key security issues with the country under attack from Russia on an equal footing and to take joint decisions.



On Friday, ministers are to discuss new regional defence plans aimed at better defending the alliance's territory in the event of an attack.



The plans are part of the alliance's aim to strengthen NATO defence and deterrence capacities in Eastern Europe amid Russia's war in Ukraine.



