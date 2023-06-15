Azerbaijani serviceman injured by Armenian forces in Lachin checkpoint

One Azerbaijani serviceman stationed at the border checkpoint on the Lachin road was injured on Thursday due to gunfire from Armenian forces, said an authority.

"On June 15, 2023, at 08:45, a soldier of the State Border Service serving at the exit point from the Lachin state border was injured as a result of firing from the territory of the Republic of Armenia," the press service of the Azerbaijani State Border Service said in a statement.

According to the statement, Azerbaijani units carried out retaliatory fire, asserting their control over the operational situation in the area.

It said the injured serviceman is not in any life-threatening condition.

"All responsibility for this provocation falls on the military and political leadership of Armenia," the statement concluded.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also released a statement following the incident, which condemned Armenia for its "military provocation."

"This military provocation … aims at hindering the successful operation of the border checkpoint by Azerbaijan, the safe, free and unimpeded passage of Armenian residents, as well as the movement in the Lachin road," the statement said.

It said that Armenia "cannot digest the free movement of Armenian residents from the checkpoint without any difficulties" and lacks interest in building relations with Azerbaijan.

Armenia also demonstrated a lack of interest in the peace process, it added.

"These military provocations by Armenia will be resolutely prevented, and its attempts to prevent the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan into our society will fail," said the statement, calling on the international community to strongly condemn and deter Yerevan from "aggressive acts that threaten peace and stability in the region."

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh -- a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020 in 44 days of fighting, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

Despite ongoing peace agreement talks between Baku and Yerevan, tensions between the neighboring countries have escalated in recent months due to the Lachin corridor, which serves as the sole land route providing Armenia access to Karabakh.