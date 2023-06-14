Western media provides noteworthy Erdoğan analysis: The influential leader shaping the new era

Confessions about Türkiye and Erdoğan have emerged from Greece. The Greek media, closely monitoring Türkiye's every move, has highlighted Erdoğan as a strong leader who is not obligated to fulfil the demands of the USA and the EU.



Moreover, they mentioned that the West fears losing Türkiye. The renowned American newspaper, The Hill, explained why the West cannot afford to turn its back on Ankara.



Ekathimerini, acknowledging that Türkiye has strategic partners and interlocutors outside the Western sphere, also mentioned that the door to the West has not been completely closed.







Expressing dissatisfaction with Türkiye's lack of partnership in sanctions against Moscow, the newspaper also raised concerns about Türkiye's request for F-16 aircraft. Noting that Türkiye is the largest military power in NATO, the article highlighted how the EU and the USA avoid certain issues due to the fear of losing Türkiye.



Regardless of Türkiye's stance on NATO membership for Sweden or its approach to sanctions that may threaten NATO countries, the prevailing view seems to be "not to lose Türkiye."



The article openly acknowledged the concerns arising from this situation and emphasized the need for realism. Erdoğan is depicted as a self-perceived strong leader of a new era who does not feel obligated to comply with Washington or Europe. It is asserted that Erdoğan's reputation as a strong figure will continue to grow, while also noting his neutral position between Russia and the West.



Emphasizing the strategic importance of Türkiye's geographical location, the newspaper highlighted Türkiye's control over shipping routes to Ukrainian ports, suggesting that it would be foolish for any NATO country to overlook this fact.



NATO countries were urged to be grateful to Türkiye for the grain corridor. The article shed light on Türkiye's strategic moves in foreign policy, emphasizing its strong bargaining position.



It was mentioned that Türkiye has criticized Israel over Palestine while maintaining good relations. Additionally, Türkiye has engaged in various commercial cooperations with Russia, particularly in the fields of iron, steel, and the export of unmanned aerial vehicles and armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine.



Steve Cook of the US Council on Foreign Relations stated, "Washington and Ankara no longer share the overarching threats or interests that bind them together," conveying his perspective to readers.



However, it was noted that the United States was uncomfortable with Erdoğan's historic victory in the second round. Under current circumstances, it was stated that the United States would not consider disrupting the Turkish-American alliance.







