TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER ATTENDS EX-ITALY PREMIER BERLUSCONIS FUNERAL IN MILAN

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday attended in Milan the state funeral of Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died at the age of 86 on Monday.

Fidan, who took charge last week, was accompanied by spokesman of Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party, Omer Celik, and the two conveyed their condolences, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The newly appointed minister also visited the Turkish Consulate General in Milan.

Billionaire media mogul Berlusconi had suffered from leukemia and recently developed a lung infection.