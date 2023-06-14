Serbia detains 3 Kosovo police: Authorities

Serbia detained three people identified as members of Kosovo police Wednesday on grounds they were "planning an action in Serbia."

The Interior Ministry said the individuals were equipped with automatic weapons in full combat gear with GPS devices, maps and other equipment before they were detained by Serbian Police Special Anti-Terrorism Units.

''The quick and efficient action by the Serbian police successfully prevented the attempt by the so-called Kosovo Police to enter into central Serbia and undertake an operation which, based on all parameters, represents an act of terrorism with the aim of destabilizing and escalating the conflict directed against the Republic of Serbia,'' it said.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on social media that police officers were kidnapped by Serbia.

''Three Kosovo police officers were kidnapped today in Leposavic where there was once an illegal smuggling road that is about 300 meters (982 feet) inside our state territory.

''We suspect that they have been kidnapped by the Serbian army, clearly as Serbia's revenge for yesterday's arrest of notorious criminal Millun Millenkovic - Lune, who is one of the leaders of organized crime and smuggling,'' he said.

Kurti demanded the immediate release of the officers and urged international actors to condemn the operation.

Kosovo Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said Serbia had entered Kosovo's territory.

Kosovo police were arrested ''deep in the territory of central Serbia,'' according to the Director of Serbia's Office for Kosovo, Petar Petkovic.

Petkovic said at a news conference that the arrests occurred in the area of the village of Gnjilica, in Raska.

"Members of our police did not set foot on the territory of Kosovo. Those who violated Resolution 1244 are Albanian terrorists, members of the Kosovo police," he said.

Kosovo police detained Millenkovic - Lune in northern Mitrovica on Tuesday on grounds he was one of the organizers of the attacks against NATO's Peacekeeping Force (KFOR) forces in Kosovo and Kosovo police.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, regarding Milenkovic's detention, said that Kurti wanted to start a war.

Tensions have risen in Kosovo following the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four Serb-dominated districts in the north last month.

Ethnic Serbs have been protesting the election of the mayors since late May.

At least 30 KFOR soldiers were injured May 29 in fighting with Serbs who were protesting and attempting to prevent the newly-elected mayor of Zvecan municipality from entering Town Hall to take the oath of office and begin official responsibilities.

More than 53 civilians were also injured by shock bombs and tear gas, according to hospital sources.

Police in Kosovo said at least five people were detained following the clashes.