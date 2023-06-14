RUSSIA VOWS TO RESPOND TO CANADAS SEIZURE OF ITS CARGO PLANE

Russia vowed on Wednesday to respond to Canada's seizure of its cargo plane, which was grounded in Toronto, saying Moscow would decide how and when to act.

"The answer will be 100%," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with Sputnik radio, adding that there should be no doubt about it.

"How and when - when it is convenient, when there is a suitable occasion-a decision will be made," she said.

On Saturday, the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the government ordered the seizure of a Russian-registered cargo aircraft grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport.

"The targeted Russian aircraft, an Antonov 124, is believed to be owned by a subsidiary of Volga-Dnepr Airlines LLC and Volga-Dnepr Group, two entities against which Canada recently imposed sanctions due to their complicity in (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's war of choice," the statement said.