MALAYSIA REQUESTS INTERPOLS ASSISTANCE IN TRACKING DOWN NEW YORKER COMEDIAN JOCELYN CHIA FOR MAKING MH370 JOKE

Malaysia has requested assistance from Interpol in locating a New York-based comedian, Jocelyn Chia , who made a joke about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.



Malaysian authorities are investigating her under local laws pertaining to incitement and offensive online content. The joke, which was posted online, caused an official protest from Malaysia and an apology from Singapore, where Chia grew up.



The missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 after departing from Kuala Lumpur. Despite extensive search efforts, the main wreckage of the plane has not been found, and all 239 people on board are presumed dead.



The Malaysian national police chief, Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, announced that an application would be filed with Interpol to obtain Chia's full identity and current location. However, Interpol has not yet responded to inquiries about whether they will act on Malaysia's request for assistance.



Interpol has the authority to issue a "Red Notice," which prompts law enforcement agencies in member countries to locate and provisionally arrest individuals facing criminal prosecution or extradition.

Although Malaysia and the US have an extradition treaty, Malaysian authorities have not indicated whether they plan to prosecute or charge Chia. The exact scope of their investigation remains unclear.



The controversy arose after Chia shared a clip of her stand-up comedy performance at Manhattan's Comedy Cellar, which included a routine about the historical rivalry between Singapore and Malaysia. In the routine, she made a joke about Malaysian airplanes not being able to fly, referencing the country's development compared to Singapore.



The video, which sparked outrage in Malaysia, was removed by TikTok for violating hate-speech guidelines.

Singapore's ambassador to Malaysia clarified that Chia's statements did not represent the views of Singaporeans. Singapore's foreign minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, condemned her remarks as "horrendous."

Chia defended her joke in an interview with CNN, stating that she had performed the routine numerous times without any issues. She maintained that the clip had been taken out of context and stood by her comedic approach.









