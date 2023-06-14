Legendary 'Spider-Man' cartoonist John Romita dies in his sleep

John Romita, legendary Spiderman cartoonist and Marvel legend, has passed away at the age of 93 "peacefully in his sleep." It was his son who announced the sad news on social networks.

"He is a legend in the art world and it would be an honor for me to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the greatest man I have ever known," his son said, also a renowned comic artist.

In his long and successful career, John Romita Sr. served as art director for Marvel Comics, overseeing all of the company's designs.

In addition, the cartoonist, a member of the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame since 2002, was co-creator of mythical characters such as Wolverine, Kingpin, Mary Jane Watson or The Punisher.

He retired in 1995 with his last work Spider-Man / Kingpin: to the Death, which starred Spiderman, his best-known character, and Daredevil, his favorite character.