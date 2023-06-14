Father stages own death to teach a lesson to family, surprises them by arriving at his own funeral in helicopter

Belgian TikToker David Baerten , along with his wife and children, decided to play an elaborate prank by faking his own death and surprising attendees at his funeral. To spread the news of his "death," one of his children posted a tribute on social media.



The fake funeral , held near the city of Liege, was attended by friends and family dressed in black, expecting a somber ceremony.



However, Baerten arrived at the funeral by stepping out of a helicopter, accompanied by a camera crew. He greeted the shocked mourners, saying, "Cheers to you all, welcome to my funeral."

While some attendees were relieved and ran to hug Baerten, others remained confused. Baerten later explained that he orchestrated the prank because he felt unappreciated by his family and friends, wanting to teach them a life lesson about not taking loved ones for granted.



He expressed his hurt at not being invited to events and feeling ignored.

Baerten, who has a significant following on TikTok, claimed that some loved ones have reached out to him since the prank, indicating that it revealed who truly cares about him.



He sees the responses as a victory, believing that those who did not attend the funeral have since contacted him to meet up, proving their care and concern.

While Baerten has not released a full video of the funeral prank, another TikTok user captured the reactions of the helicopter landing and Baerten hugging one emotional mourner.









