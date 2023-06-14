Body of dismembered 79-year-old pensioner discovered in garbage bags in southern Hesse

The brutal murder of a 79-year-old man has left the police facing a challenging investigation as they search for answers.

On May 24, Mehari Teklei, a Eritrean-born resident of Mörfelden-Waldorf in southern Hesse, went for a walk at around 7 p.m. Wearing a wool hat, brown jacket, and jeans, he did not return home, prompting his relatives to file a missing person's report.

Given that Teklei was dependent on medication, the police initially suspected a medical emergency and launched an extensive search, including the use of tracking dogs and a police helicopter. However, their efforts proved unsuccessful. The following day, a public manhunt began, but Teklei remained missing.

It wasn't until May 29 that witnesses made a gruesome discovery on a dirt road near Lake Bornbruch in Mörfelden. Several garbage bags containing body parts were found and later identified as the remains of Mehari Teklei by the coroner's office.

According to senior public prosecutor Robert Hartmann from the Darmstadt public prosecutor's office, the location where the body was found is not believed to be the crime scene. The dismemberment likely took place in a closed room before the remains were packed into the bags.



The "2905" investigators are appealing to the public for any information, urging anyone who noticed suspicious activities in the area of Lake Bornbruch or Mörfelden-Walldorf between May 24 and May 29, 2023, to come forward. They have also mentioned that messages in the Eritrean language can be received, as interpreters are available to assist.

In a positive development, the police have made progress in their investigation. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing and dismemberment of the pensioner from Mörfelden-Walldorf. The 59-year-old suspect has family connections to the victim. Following extensive investigations, the police had strong suspicions that he was responsible for the murder of Mehari Teklei.

The arrest of the 59-year-old occurred without resistance on Wednesday afternoon in Darmstadt, and a search was conducted at his apartment in Mörfelden-Walldorf. On Thursday morning, the suspect was brought before an investigating judge at the Darmstadt district court, where an arrest warrant was issued. The suspect has chosen to remain silent regarding the allegations.

The investigation into the motive for the crime and the analysis of numerous traces is ongoing. The police have not yet located the clothing worn by the victim at the time of the incident.