Wildfires cause explosions on former German army training grounds

Firefighters tackling wildfires in Northern Germany have had to contend with the added danger of old munitions exploding, local authorities said on Monday.



About 500 emergency personnel were fighting the fires, which broke out on two former military training grounds on Monday afternoon near Lübtheen and Hagenow, about 100 kilometres east of Hamburg. The fires had grown to 100 hectares and 35 hectares respectively by late evening, district administrator Stefan Sternberg said.



Four years ago, the former military training area near Lübtheen experienced the worst forest fire in the history of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, with almost 1,000 hectares burnt out. Firefighting operations at the time were also hampered by the presence of unexploded munitions, some dating back to World War II.



The authorities are particularly concerned about the fire near Lübtheen. The village of Volzrade, which belongs to the municipality of Lübtheen, was evacuated in the evening as the fires came within 800 metres of houses.



Authorities said the situation was even more difficult than the 2019 blaze because a lot of dead wood which was left behind is now adding fuel to the wildfires. That generates greater heat, which penetrates deeper into the ground and causes old ammunition to explode, authorities said. Gusty winds were making conditions worse.



Sternberg said fire crews hoped that a wide, vegetation-free strip surrounding the former military site would stop the fire.



Till Backhaus, the agriculture minister for the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in which Lübtheen is located, said that more than €15 million ($16 million) had been invested in the municipality to improve fire protection after the 2019 blaze.



Measures included drilling around 15 wells to provide firefighting water. A lack of water had been a hindrance to fire crews in 2019.



