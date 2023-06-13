Vatican: Pope Francis recovering well after surgery

Almost a week after his extensive abdominal surgery, Pope Francis' recovery is proceeding well, the Vatican said.



The 86-year-old slept well Monday night and results from his blood tests were normal, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Tuesday.



The head of the Catholic Church continues to undergo physiotherapy for breathing at Rome's Gemelli hospital.



In the morning, Pope Francis worked, read and prayed in his private chapel, Matteo reported.



The Pope had surgery for an intestinal obstruction under general anaesthesia last Wednesday. According to the surgeon, the operation was successful.



During his recovery, the pope began working in his papal flat on the 10th floor of the hospital and, according to the Vatican, also took his first steps again.



On the advice of his medical team, he is not yet allowed to stand, and on Sunday he did not speak the Angelus prayer for the first time in his pontificate.



The Holy See press room has been sending out daily medical bulletins on Pope Francis' condition since the operation.



A photo of him after the operation has not yet been published.



