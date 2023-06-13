Ukraine reiterates call for further weapons from Western partners

Ukraine on Tuesday reiterated its call for more military equipment and weapons from its European partners.

"Today, the hangars of many countries are filled with modern military equipment that is covered with dust and is not planned to be used," Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine's presidential adviser, said on Twitter.

"With whom else do you plan to fight on this continent in the 21st century?" Podolyak further said in an attempt to question why the Western countries are stockpiling military equipment.

"Wouldn't it be better to transfer as many weapons as possible directly to the battlefield and 'pacify' the aggressor here and now?" he argued.

Podolyak also said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has become "a great opportunity for many European countries to rearm themselves profitably" by exchanging "obsolete" weapons for newer equipment.