Ukraine announces recapture of seven villages in challenging offensive

Ukraine has announced the successful recapture of seven villages and incremental progress in a challenging counter-offensive against Russian forces. The French government has acknowledged that this ongoing operation could extend over several months.

Published June 13,2023
In his daily evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the intensity of the fighting but expressed optimism about their progress, stating, "The battles are fierce, but we are making headway, and this is of utmost importance."