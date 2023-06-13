Trump arrives at federal court in Miami to face charges in documents case

Former US President Donald Trump arrived at a federal courthouse in the state of Florida to face charges in a classified documents case Tuesday.

Trump arrived at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Courthouse in Miami at around 2 p.m. local time. where police had implemented extensive security measures.

The former president traveled in a convoy of vehicles from the National Doral mansion where he had spent the night, and his supporters gathered around the courthouse, demonstrating their support with "Trump 2024" flags.

Trump faces 37 charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information, most of which are tied to documents that were seized when the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8. Eleven of the charges relate to documents that were handed to FBI investigators by Trump's attorneys in June.

His aide, Walt Nauta, who was also charged in the indictment, is expected to appear alongside Trump.

Trump will speak later Tuesday when he returns to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.