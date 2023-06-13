PUTIN: GOALS OF SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION IN UKRAINE WONT CHANGE IN GENERAL TERMS, WERE GRADUALLY DEMILITARISING UKRAINE

Putin: Goals of special military operation in Ukraine won't change in general terms, we're gradually demilitarising Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the goals of the "special military operation" in Ukraine won't be changing in general terms.

Saying that the Ukrainian counteroffensive started on June 4, Putin added that it continues "as we speak" and that the Ukrainian forces have not been successful in any areas.

He also said that the counteroffensive is large-scale and goes in different directions, adding that Ukrainian forces have suffered big losses.

"We are gradually de-militarising Ukraine," he said.