Palestinian youths let down by failure of political process

The lack of voting opportunities and diminished trust in Palestinian leadership have led many Palestinians under the age of 30 to reject the concept of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to exclusive data shared with the BBC.



Seventeen-year-old Janna Tamimi, who considers herself one of the world's youngest accredited journalists, dismisses the notion of a "two-state solution" as an oversimplified Western construct. When asked about it, she responds cynically, questioning the ambiguity of borders.



Janna has been reporting on protests and conflicts since the age of seven, using her mother's phone to document Israeli forces' actions in her hometown of Nabi Salah in the occupied West Bank. Despite juggling her reporting responsibilities with school, Janna remains committed to covering events unfolding in her community.



Since Janna's birth, there has been a significant absence of general or presidential elections in the Palestinian territories, denying anyone under the age of 34 the opportunity to vote. This has resulted in a decline in trust towards the Palestinian political leadership and a decreasing endorsement of the internationally supported two-state solution.



Data exclusively shared with the BBC by the West Bank-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research reveals a consistent decline in support for the governing Palestinian Authority (PA) and the two-state solution among 18 to 29-year-olds over the past decade.



Dr. Khalil Shikaki, the director of the center, explains that discontent among the youth stems from the perceived lack of legitimacy in the political system.



He highlights the prolonged rule of a president without electoral backing and a political structure that operates in an authoritarian manner, disregarding the country's constitution.



The data also indicates that support for armed confrontation is highest among those under 30, with over 56% expressing support for a new uprising against Israel, as per a recent poll conducted in March.



In recent times, various new militant groups, such as the Lions' Den and the Jenin Brigades, have emerged in Nablus and Jenin in the northern West Bank.



These groups challenge the authority of the Palestinian Authority's security forces and have carried out attacks against Israeli forces and settlers.



During a visit to the Jenin refugee camp, the BBC accompanies the Jenin Brigades as they conduct nighttime training exercises. These fighters, mostly in their 20s, disassociate themselves from major militant groups and reject any affiliation with political parties in the Palestinian territories.



Mujahed, a 28-year-old member of the Jenin Brigades, asserts that the current leadership fails to represent the aspirations of the Palestinian youth. He argues that force is the only language the Israeli occupation understands, citing the daily killings carried out by Israeli forces.



In the absence of general or presidential elections, university student elections serve as a barometer for gauging the political climate. Birzeit University, located in the West Bank, is considered a reflection of the political mood in the Palestinian territories.



Student elections at Birzeit also reveal a significant shift in sentiments. Last year, the student party associated with Fatah, the dominant party in the Palestinian Authority, suffered a major defeat against opposition Islamist parties, particularly Hamas.



The landslide victory for Hamas is largely viewed as a protest against the Palestinian Authority, and a similar outcome was witnessed in subsequent elections.



These developments have raised questions about identity for Palestinians who have grown up without a voice in shaping the future of their territories. Majd Nasrallah, who identifies as "from '48" due to his birth in a town within present-day Israel, feels excluded from Palestinian society as a result.



Living in Ramallah, he is not recognized as part of the Palestinian system and is unable to vote in Palestinian elections, according to Israeli law.



Majd also expresses a lack of faith in the two-state solution, considering it a political project that serves to maintain the oppression of Palestinians. He suggests that a "one democratic state" solution, encompassing Israel and the Palestinian territories, is a more viable alternative.



He highlights the numerous repressed attempts over the past decade to voice discontent with the current governance system, emphasizing that the Palestinian Authority does not represent the views of his generation or Palestinians as a whole.



The increasing rejection of the two-state solution by the generation most affected by it raises uncertainties about its future prospects.









